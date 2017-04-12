Halifax RCMP charge woman with impaired driving after multiple incidents

Halifax District RCMP have arrested a 54-year-old woman from Lower Sackville for impaired driving for the third time in three weeks.

According to RCMP, the most recent incident occurred on Monday shortly before 8:30 p.m., after a report of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Sackville Drive.

The vehicle continued onto Cobequid Road, where it collided head-on with another car. The driver of the second car was not injured.

The car then continued driving and caused a third vehicle to swerve and avoid being struck, resulting in minor damage to that vehicle.

The car was found in a nearby parking lot. Police say the driver attempted to ram a police car with the vehicle. According to the RCMP, one of their officers had to react quickly to avoid a collision.

Eventually the vehicle went into a ditch and a woman was taken into custody.

The suspect was not injured but faces multiple charges, including:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Refusal to provide breath sample

Failing to stop at scene of accident

Flight from police officer

Fail to comply with undertaking

The woman appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on conditions.

She’s scheduled to return to court next Monday at 9:30 a.m.