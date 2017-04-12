Crime
Halifax RCMP charge woman with impaired driving after multiple incidents

A woman is facing charges after driving impaired three times in three weeks

Halifax District RCMP have arrested a 54-year-old woman from Lower Sackville for impaired driving for the third time in three weeks.

According to RCMP, the most recent incident occurred on Monday shortly before 8:30 p.m., after a report of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Sackville Drive.

The vehicle continued onto Cobequid Road, where it collided head-on with another car. The driver of the second car was not injured.

The car then continued driving and caused a third vehicle to swerve and avoid being struck, resulting in minor damage to that vehicle.

The car was found in a nearby parking lot. Police say the driver attempted to ram a police car with the vehicle. According to the RCMP, one of their officers had to react quickly to avoid a collision.

Eventually the vehicle went into a ditch and a woman was taken into custody.

The suspect was not injured but faces multiple charges, including:

  • Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
  • Refusal to provide breath sample
  • Failing to stop at scene of accident
  • Flight from police officer
  • Fail to comply with undertaking

The woman appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on conditions.

She’s scheduled to return to court next Monday at 9:30 a.m.

