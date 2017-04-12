Halifax RCMP charge woman with impaired driving after multiple incidents

Halifax District RCMP have arrested a 54-year-old woman from Lower Sackville for impaired driving for the third time in three weeks.
According to RCMP, the most recent incident occurred on Monday shortly before 8:30 p.m., after a report of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Sackville Drive.
The vehicle continued onto Cobequid Road, where it collided head-on with another car. The driver of the second car was not injured.
The car then continued driving and caused a third vehicle to swerve and avoid being struck, resulting in minor damage to that vehicle.
The car was found in a nearby parking lot. Police say the driver attempted to ram a police car with the vehicle. According to the RCMP, one of their officers had to react quickly to avoid a collision.
Eventually the vehicle went into a ditch and a woman was taken into custody.
The suspect was not injured but faces multiple charges, including:
The woman appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on conditions.
She’s scheduled to return to court next Monday at 9:30 a.m.
