Kelowna Rockets lose to Portland Winterhawks
Calvin Thurkauf scored two goals for the Kelowna Rockets but his efforts weren’t enough Tuesday night to beat the Portland Winterhawks.
The Winterhawks won 4-2 over the Rockets in game three of the WHL Western Conference best of seven series.
Kelowna is ahead two games to one following Portland’s win.
Winterhawk points came from Evan Weinger, Jaochim Blichfeld, Caleb Jones and Skyler McKenzie.
Kelowna was two for four on the power play while Portland was one for five. Shots on goal were 30 for each team.
Game four continues in Portland Wednesday.
