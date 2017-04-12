Nurse appeals $26K fine for online criticism of care her grandparents received

A nurse, who was found guilty of professional misconduct for criticizing the quality of care her grandparents received, is appealing the $26,000 fine levelled against her by the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses’ Association.

Carolyn Strom, of Prince Albert, Sask., was brought before a disciplinary committee after posting comments on Facebook.

Strom said her grandfather spent a week in palliative care before he died, and both he and her grandmother had received “sub-par care” in a long-term care facility for many years.

READ MORE: Sask. association wants nurse who complained about grandparents’ care fined $30K

She also issued a call for nurses to do better for seniors, but the association charged she was using her status as a registered nurse for personal purposes and had violated the confidentiality of her grandparents.

Most of the fine will go toward reimbursing the nursing association for the cost of the investigation and the resulting hearings.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help Strom.