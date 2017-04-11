Weather
April 11, 2017 7:07 pm
Updated: April 11, 2017 7:08 pm

Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
A A

Tuesday, April 11, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

The next low will move in from the southwest on Wednesday. Expect rain at times to linger into Thursday as this low will remain quasi-stationary over the Pacific Northwest for a couple of days.

Transition day will be on Friday when the system dissipates. Signs point to a drier trend for the Easter long weekend.

Wednesday’s daytime high range:  5 to 11C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News