Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

The next low will move in from the southwest on Wednesday. Expect rain at times to linger into Thursday as this low will remain quasi-stationary over the Pacific Northwest for a couple of days.

Transition day will be on Friday when the system dissipates. Signs point to a drier trend for the Easter long weekend.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 5 to 11C

~ Duane/Wesla