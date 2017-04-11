Curling Canada still looking for winner of Sunday’s 50-50 draw
Check your pockets, jackets and purses.
Some lucky curling fan is holding the ticket that could claim $4,543 from Sunday’s 50-50 draw at the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship in Edmonton.
The winner has just six days left to claim the prize money.
The winning ticket number is VB-236929.
For more information, check out Northern Alberta Curling website.
