April 11, 2017 5:49 pm
Updated: April 11, 2017 5:54 pm

Curling Canada still looking for winner of Sunday’s 50-50 draw

Canada skip Brad Gushue celebrates after defeating Sweden during the gold medal game at the Men's World Curling Championships in Edmonton, Sunday, April 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Check your pockets, jackets and purses.

Some lucky curling fan is holding the ticket that could claim $4,543 from Sunday’s 50-50 draw at the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship in Edmonton.

The winner has just six days left to claim the prize money.

The winning ticket number is VB-236929.

For more information, check out Northern Alberta Curling website.

