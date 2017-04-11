Civilian member of Edmonton Police Service charged with child pornography offences

An administrative employee with the Edmonton Police Service has been arrested and charged with child pornography-related offences after an investigation involving police in Victoria, B.C.

An investigation was launched in February after a male suspect was engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover member of the Victoria Police Department, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) said in a media release Tuesday morning. ALERT alleges the man attempted to arrange sex with a child.

The Victoria police officer determined the suspect was based in Edmonton and members of the local Internet Child Exploitation Unit were called in to assist with the investigation.

After the suspect’s identity was unveiled, a home in southeast Edmonton was searched. Police seized a number of computers and electronic devices.

Aaron Rothwell, 41, was arrested in a vehicle leaving the home. Rothwell worked in an administrative capacity with the EPS and did not have any interaction with the public, ALERT said.

Rothwell has been charged with agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child, making child pornography and distributing child pornography.

He was released on bail on a number of conditions. He is not allowed to possess any electronic device, to be found within 100 metres of a public facility where children may be present or to be in the company of any children.

Rothwell is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

ALERT said there no evidence to suggest the suspect offended on any children but anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.