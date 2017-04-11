Woman struck and killed by dump truck in North York: police
A woman in her 20s is dead after being hit by a dump truck in North York Tuesday morning.
Toronto police said the collision took place around 10 a.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The roads are closed in the area for the investigation.
