Doctor attack prompts security improvements in south Okanagan psychiatric unit

The vicious assault of a doctor at the hands of a patient inside a south Okanagan psychiatric unit more than three years ago sparked calls for improved security from B.C.’s nurses.

Now, in the wake of a conviction in the case, the Interior Health Authority said it’s dramatically improved safety in the psych ward at Penticton Regional Hospital to prevent another violent attack.

On Friday Gregory Nield, 34, was convicted of the aggravated assault of Dr.Rajeev Sheoran in a private interviewing room in the inpatient psychiatric unit at PRH.

The Interior Health Authority said significant safety improvements have been since the attack including the addition of more security cameras and the remodeling the interview room for improved sightlines.

The IHA said it also replaced common area furniture with weighted furniture, removed the pool table and pool cues from the ward and made it mandatory for all staff and physicians to use a personal alarm system.

“Reports from staff are that they are feeling safer and that they have the appropriate tools they need to have a safe work environment,” said John Yarschenko, Mental Health and Substance Use Services Health Services Administrator with IHA.

The B.C. Nurses’ Union commended the health authority for the security improvements but lamented the timing.

“I am pleased that they made these changes, these were all changes that we suggested at the time. It is unfortunate once again that it was after the fact.”

Duteil also called for security guards to be designated to psychiatric units.

IHA said security is not specifically assigned to the Inpatient Psychiatric Unit, but is available to support staff as needed.

As for the ongoing court case, a date will be set on June 5 for sentencing.

The maximum penalty for aggravated assault is fourteen years in prison.

Nield’s lawyer indicated he will appeal the conviction.

Dr.Sheoran and Nield have also filed lawsuits against each other and the Interior Health Authority.

Nield claims he was unlawfully committed under the Mental Health Act and Dr.Sheoran is suing his assailant for injuries sustained in the attack.

Dates have not been set in those matters.