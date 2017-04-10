Western University welcomes re-investment into science research

Western University is supporting a new report from the advisory panel for federal support by Canada’s Fundamental Science Review that offers renewed opportunities for university-led research.

“The report rightly concludes that [the country’s] research competitiveness has eroded significantly in recent years, and it offers a wide-ranging list of recommendations that aim to reposition our country as one seriously committed to global leadership in science and scholarly inquiry,” president Amit Chakma said.

The report found that funding from federal government sources represents 25 per cent of total research-and-development research that takes place in higher education.

According to Chakma, the university has focused on innovation, internationalism and collaboration, which were included at the core of the report.

Led by former U of T President David Naylor, the panel is recommending more support for early-career researchers, collaboration for international and interdisciplinary research, improved gender equity in science as well as increased funding for discovery research.

“The panel sees an urgent need for Canada to re-invest in discovery research, scale up our ability to attract top minds from around the world, and better support our future research and innovation leaders,” Paul Davidson, president of Universities Canada, said.

The report encourages Canadian universities to collaborate with the four federal research agencies and recommends support for the institutional costs of research as well as sustained and predictable funding for research infrastructure.