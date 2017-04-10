World
April 10, 2017 7:05 am

Sweden mourns victims of Stockholm truck attack that killed 4, injured 15

By Staff The Associated Press

People observe a minute of silence near the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, April 10, 2017, to honour the four victims killed and 15 others injured in a truck attack.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
A A

STOCKHOLM – Swedes have observed a minute of silence to honour the four people killed and 15 wounded in a truck attack on shoppers in Stockholm.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who declared Monday an official day of mourning, told a crowd outside Stockholm City Hall that “we will never surrender to terrorism. We will get through this together.”

Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan who they think was the driver of the stolen beer truck. The man’s residency permit was rejected last year but he eluded orders to leave the country.

READ MORE: Norwegian police neutralize explosive device in Oslo, arrest suspect

Regional police commander Jan Evensson told Swedish SVT television “he will sit behind bars for the rest of his life.”

Police have also arrested a second person but have given no details about that person.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Stockholm attack
stockholm terror attack
Stockholm truck attack
Sweden
Sweden attack
Sweden Stockholm truck attack
Sweden terror attack

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News