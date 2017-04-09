Man suffers head injury during Halifax robbery

Halifax police say a 25-year-old man had to be taken to hospital after being injured in a robbery this weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Robie and Welsford Streets around 12:30 a.m., Sunday.

Police say the victim sustained head injuries during an altercation with two men who robbed him of his cell phone. He was taken to hospital to be treated.

The only description of the suspects is that they were both men with a slight build who stand at around 5’10”. One of the suspects was wearing a blue stripped jacket at the time. They were last seen running towards the Halifax Commons after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.