Saskatchewan students learn legal concepts at mock trial

High school students from across Saskatchewan had a chance to step into a real courtroom on Saturday.

A mock trial competition was held at Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon where students created a trial scenario and staged it by playing the various court officers and witnesses.

It was done in front of Saskatchewan judiciary members.

Students also received coaching from volunteer lawyers.

The mock trial gives students a chance to experience the court process.

“It’s been a really amazing experience,” St. Louis High School student Sydney Ryal said.

“You learn so much that you wouldn’t learn in the typical classroom. You get to do things that you wouldn’t normally be exposed to.”

Along with giving students a hands-on learning experience, it gave them a chance to understand the various legal concepts in a criminal trial and the rules of evidence.