Two children in hospital after falling from second story window of NE Calgary home

Emergency crews were called to reports of children hurt after falling out of a window at a home in Redstone at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a two-year-old and five-year-old had fallen from roughly a 26 ft. drop from a back window in the home.

Both children were taken to hospital. A boy is in critical condition and a young girl is in life threatening, stable condition.

“It appears to be head injuries, they fell from that distance and obviously the ground had concrete on it…a very hard landing for them,” Staff Sgt. Jeff Bell said. “Calgary police urge parents to be mind full with the changing of the season, it brings new risks to children. We’re now in that season where windows are open.”

Officials continue to investigate the incident.