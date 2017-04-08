World
April 8, 2017 5:48 pm
Updated: April 8, 2017 6:02 pm

5 children among 18 killed in Syrian air strike in rebel-held province

By Tom Perry Reuters

Air strikes killed at least 18 people including five children in a town in Syrian rebel-controlled Idlib province on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the civil defense rescue service reported.

The death toll from the air strikes in Urum al-Joz was expected to rise, said the Observatory, a Britain-based organization that reports on the war using a network of sources in Syria.

The Civil Defence, which operates in rebel-held areas, said on a Twitter feed that the two air raids on the town on Saturday afternoon had killed 19 and wounded 22.

Scores of people were killed in a suspected chemical attack on Tuesday in the Idlib town of Khan Sheikhoun.

The United States launched a cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base in response to the attack. The Syrian government has denied any responsibility.

