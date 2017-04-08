$9,000 raised at Global Edmonton wardrobe sale for Bust a Move breast cancer fundraiser

Hundreds of bargain hunters flocked to the Global Edmonton studio Saturday for the fourth annual Bust a Move fundraiser wardrobe sale. The event raised $9,050 in just over two hours.

— Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) April 8, 2017

All money raised will support Global’s Bust a Move team, which will be working out for six hours straight on May 13 to raise money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation, funding breast-cancer research here in Alberta. Please support Global’s Bust a Move team, the Global Gazongas, by clicking here.

Global Edmonton staff, including on-air personalities, donated suits, dresses, shirts, pants, shoes, jewellery, ties and even maternity and baby clothes for the event. Purses and workout wear – which included brands such as Lululemon – were an especially big hit and barely anything was left over.

This year, for the first time, the sale included maternity clothes donated by several Global Edmonton mothers. The leftover maternity pants, tops and dresses will be donated to the Terra Centre: a non-profit organization in Edmonton that provides supports and services to teenage moms and dads.

The rest of the clothes will be donated to women’s shelters around Edmonton.

There was also a raffle draw for shoes and dresses donated by ET Canada personalities.

The sixth annual Bust a Move event takes place May 13, 2017 at the U of A Butterdome. The event consists of six different classes, and past events have included yoga, Zumba, kick boxing.

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News