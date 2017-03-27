The secret behind Erin Chalmers’ World Famous Turkey Chili

Global News Morning anchor Erin Chalmers recently let us inside her home to watch her whip up a batch of her famous turkey chili.

While the chili has been famous for years, most of the Global Edmonton newsroom was first introduced to the delicious creation back in November. Chalmers made some to support Global’s Do-Mo-Nation team, which raises money for men’s health.

“Last time we did a fundraiser for Global’s Do-Mo-Nation group with John Sexsmith, Margeaux Morin and Quinn Ohler, they were raising money so we did a turkey chili fundraiser and it was a huge success,” Chalmers said. “We actually sold out of turkey chili and raised even more money than we expected.”

Since it was such a success the first time around, Global’s Bust a Move team decided to do it again. Global’s Bust a Move team raises funds for breast cancer research at the Cross Cancer Institute.

But this time, there would have to be more chili – a lot more chili, given how popular it was the first time around.

So what is the secret behind that turkey chili and what makes it so delicious? The Global Edmonton newsroom was curious and so for a special #OurYEGatNight, Global cameraman Craig Ryan went to Chalmers’ home to find out.

“You want my secrets?” Chalmers laughed. “I am not sure I am ready to divulge those.”

Luckily for us, Chalmers went on to share some of the ingredients she uses to make the mouth-watering dish anyway.

“I think there are two things that I do that make a difference. I put my chili powder on my turkey before I add everything else so then my ground turkey soaks up the chili powder so it kind of takes away a strong meat flavour that some chilis have that I don’t necessarily love. My other big secret ingredient is this: maple beans.”

Chalmers went on to say the beans add a little bit of sweetness that is very delicious. She claims to have even turned strong beef chili lovers into turkey chili lovers. Another secret? She adds half a cup of salsa.

“The lazy part of me one day didn’t want to cut up onions so I thought, ‘You know, this will add a little bit of spice, it will add a few peppers.'”

After learning the secrets, Ryan had to try it and wasn’t disappointed.

“I don’t think I have ever had chili this good,” he said.

“All the chili was delicious, especially the beef,” said Global News sports anchor Kevin Karius who actually made the beef chili for the fundraiser Monday.

If this has your taste buds a little curious, you can make it yourself! Chalmers has graciously shared her recipe with us.

“It’s kind of my thing that I make that people request when people have babies,” Erin said. “They get turkey chili and they get a banana chocolate chip loaf, that’s kind of my gift to moms.”

Monday’s Bust a Move chili sale raised almost $700 for breast cancer research and the fundraising is just beginning.

You can help our team by attending the Global News Wardrobe sale.



The big event is on May 13 when the Global Gazongas, along with many other teams, will bust a move for six hours.

You can take part too by registering at BustaMove.ca