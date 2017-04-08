Warrant issued for Pickering man after pregnant wife found dead: police

Durham Region’s Homicide Unit has taken over an investigation after the body of a woman was found in a Pickering home.

At around 9:45 p.m on Friday, police responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence on Winville Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 27-year-old female with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim is identified as Arianna Goberdhan of Ajax. Investigators confirmed she was nine months pregnant and the baby did not survive.

Investigators have issued a warrant for second-degree murder for her husband, 25-year-old Nicholas Tyler Baig.

He was last seen driving a four-door black 2015 Infiniti with the licence plate BVBP480.

This is Durham Region’s fifth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Short (ext. 5401) or Det. Horrocks (ext. 5418) of the DRPS Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520. Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).