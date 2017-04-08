Canada
April 8, 2017 7:30 am
Updated: April 8, 2017 7:33 am

No winning ticket for Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $50 million

By Staff The Canadian Press

No one took home the big prize Friday.

Global News
A A

TORONTO – Lotto Max players will have to wait at least another week for a big payoff.

No winning ticket was sold for Friday night’s $33 million dollar jackpot.

LAST WEEK: No winner for $24 million Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $33 million

It means the big prize for the next draw on Apr. 14 will grow to $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs.

The winning numbers in Friday’s draw were 8, 12, 14, 34, 37, 44 and 48. The bonus number was 45.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Lottery
lottery canada
lottery numbers lottery numbers canada
Lottery results
Lottery Results Canada
Lotto Max
Lotto Max draw
lotto max numbers
lotto max numbers lotto numbers
lotto results
lotto results canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News