No winning ticket for Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $50 million
TORONTO – Lotto Max players will have to wait at least another week for a big payoff.
No winning ticket was sold for Friday night’s $33 million dollar jackpot.
It means the big prize for the next draw on Apr. 14 will grow to $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs.
The winning numbers in Friday’s draw were 8, 12, 14, 34, 37, 44 and 48. The bonus number was 45.
