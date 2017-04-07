Montreal Canadiens to make 91-year-old’s bucket list wish come true

Ninety-one-year-old Irene Durdon has only one item left on her bucket list: to have her picture taken with the Montreal Canadiens.

She came one step closer to realizing her dream Friday night.

Durdon had a front row seat right behind the team at the Bell Centre for the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning — and was set to visit the Habs’ locker room, where she would have her picture taken with Brendan Gallagher, her favourite player.

Global News first told you about Irene’s life-long passion for the Habs Thursday.

The same night it aired, the story was tweeted at Gallagher, who said he’d love to meet her.

This has to make everyone smile. I'd love to meet her!! https://t.co/ZCBjYKGh8d — Brendan Gallagher (@BGALLY17) April 7, 2017

The story caught fire online after hundreds of viewers commented and shared it on social media.

The Nan cave features all sorts of Habs memorabilia: her mantle is a shrine to her favourite players, complete with Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price dolls.

READ MORE: 91-year-old Habs fan wants a photo with the team to complete her bucket list

Irene never misses a game. On game nights, she suits up in her Habs pyjamas, grabs her Habs mug and her trusty Gallagher bracelet.

But on Friday night, she traded her Habs onesie for her jersey, and geared up to see her favourite team play in person.

Daughter Nancy Durdon told Global News Nan is so excited and delighted: “she’s in awe.”

More to come…