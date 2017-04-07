Stephen Gregory Tynes charged after trying to steal cat: Truro police

Police in Truro, N.S., have charged a man after he allegedly tried to steal a cat earlier this week.

Insp. Robert Hearn says police received a call early Wednesday morning from a residence on Exhibition Street, claiming a man was trying to take a cat from the property. The cat was not injured in the ordeal.

Police arrested Stephen Gregory Tynes, 32, a short time later. He is now facing three charges: two counts of breach of probation and one count of theft under $5,000 (the cat).

He was released from police custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on May 3 to answer to the charges.

Previous criminal charges

Tynes was previously charged with endangering an animal after a cat was killed in Truro, N.S., in July 2014. The charge against Tynes was later dismissed in September of the same year.

More recently, Tynes was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm and one count of engaging in threatening conduct.

The charges were laid after Tynes allegedly threatened to kill people at Dalhousie University, where he was once a medical student. All of those charges were later withdrawn by the crown attorney.

On Oct. 26, 2016, Tynes was sentenced to one year probation and a five year ban on owning firearms after he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon.

He also pleaded guilty to an assault charged on Feb. 20, 2017 and was again sentenced to one year probation.

