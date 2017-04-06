Donald Trump’s Syrian missile attack represents a dramatic turn of face

It was only last week that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the “longer-term status of President [Bashar] Assad will be decided by the Syrian people.”

Those comments alone signalled a dramatic change in policy from that of Barack Obama’s administration, which said that Assad would have to step down in order to bring resolution to the crisis in the country, CBS News reported.

Thursday brought another shift — the launch of approximately 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles against a Syrian air base in an act of retaliation for a gas attack that Assad’s government launched against civilians.

It came after Tillerson said, the very same day, that Assad shouldn’t have any role in Syria’s future, BBC News reported.

The chemical attack in Syria appears to have had a profound effect on U.S. President Donald Trump, who said that it “crossed a lot of lines with me… when you kill innocent children, innocent babies, little babies, with a chemical gas that is so lethal,” according to NPR.

Trump had previously said repeatedly that the United States should not become involved in Syria.

He tweeted the following in 2013:

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2013

Trump also tweeted that Obama should have congressional approval if he attacks the Middle Eastern country.



Story continues below What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Trump’s remarks to reporters on Air Force One Thursday hinted at a shift from that position, too — he said he hadn’t discussed with Congress any plans for military action in Syria.

As NPR political correspondent Mara Liasson noted, Trump took office with a promise to put “America First.”

“But as the new president is finding out, things happen,” she wrote.

“Missiles are fired. And the world’s greatest superpower has to respond.”