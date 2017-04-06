Alberta’s $25-a-day daycare pilot project locations to be revealed

Premier Rachel Notley will announce Thursday the centres across Alberta that will participate in the $25-a-day child-care program.

The $10-million pilot project was unveiled back in November 2016, when the province said it would allow 18 Alberta early learning child care (ELCC) centres to offer daycare at a maximum of $25 a day.

The government program is expected to create 1,000 new child-care spaces, with no income test for families. It is also estimated to create up to 230 new child-care jobs.

To qualify for the project, child-care centres had to be non-profit and had to submit a grant proposal. Licensed day cares and proposed centres were able to apply before the Jan. 20 deadline.

At least one ELCC centre in each Human Services region will be part of the $25 daycare project. There are seven regions: Northwest, Northeast, North Central, Edmonton, Central, Calgary, and South. The province said the number of centres in each region will be based on how much interest there is.

WATCH ABOVE: By spring, hundreds of Alberta families will pay $25 a day for child care, which is about $500 a month. The Alberta government fulfilled its election pledge, but only by a fraction of what was first promised. Laurel Gregory filed this report in November 2016.

Each new child-care centre will receive up to $500,000 in operating funding in the first year, with the opportunity to receive two more years of funding.

When considering which centres will participate, the government said it would consider capacity trends, low socio-economic status, and the needs of indigenous and newcomer families.

The province said the project will also address gaps in the existing child-care system, including:

Flexible child-care options for parents doing shift work

Accessible locations, such as hospitals and other public buildings

Supports for children with diverse needs.

According to a Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives report called They Go Up So Fast: 2015 Child Care Fees in Canadian Cities, the median cost for monthly, licensed full-day child care in Edmonton was $900 for infants, $790 for toddlers and $800 for preschoolers. Calgary parents paid slightly more, with a median cost of $1,075 for babies, $960 for toddlers and $910 for preschoolers.

The $25-a-day program would lower that cost to $500-a-month for families of children who go to daycare five days a week.

The province has a partnership with MacEwan University, which has developed a “made in Alberta” curriculum framework for child-care educators working in centre-based child care and family day home settings with kids up to five years old.

The province said ELCC centres need to commit to the framework in order to participate in the pilot project.

Notley has been pushing for affordable child care for years and moving toward $25-a-day child care — as finances permit — was one of her 2015 provincial election promises.

Thursday morning’s announcement will take place at the Intercultural Child and Family Centre (located in the former McCauley School) in central Edmonton.

More to come…