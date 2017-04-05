‘Record Year’ for severe ice jams according to Manitoba government

WINNIPEG – High spring runoff rates and strong river ice are two of the major factors behind what the province is calling “a record year for severe ice jamming.”

“The river communities that typically have ice jamming have seen severe ice jam flooding,” read a statement to Global News from the Manitoba Government.

Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson said ice jams on the Red River were caused by a freeze-thaw cycle near the end of winter that created thick ice and a quick melt that resulted in a high run-off rate.

“That all contributed a lot to some of the jamming and some of the ice floes hanging around a lot longer than they should’ve this year,” he said.

Unlike the Red River near Selkirk, the Boyne Rive hardly ever sees severe ice jamming.

However this year it was one of many smaller creeks and rivers that saw ice jams, and in some cases, damaged property.

In Carman, which is located on the Boyne River, up to 40 homes saw some kind of flood damage.

Conditions on smaller rivers like the Boyne can lead to stubborn ice jams.

“Things like trees and debris on the side can help to provide some friction between the ice blocks and those banks and that can help keep the ice jam in place,” said Shawn Clark, Associate Professor

and NSERC / Manitoba Hydro Industrial Research Chair in River Ice Engineering at the University of Manitoba.

Ice jams have also led to several bridges being damaged, according to the province.

The forecast is calling for warmer weather in the next few days which will lessen the strength of potential ice jams by reducing the size of ice chunk but officials warn it could also increase the runoff rate.