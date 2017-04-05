World
April 5, 2017 3:49 pm
Updated: April 5, 2017 3:58 pm

Man wearing ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ shirt charged with drunk driving

By Staff The Associated Press

Elwood Gutshall III is shown in this March 2017 photo provided by the Newville Police Department.

Newville Police Department via AP
A A

NEWVILLE, Pa. – Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving.

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III’s blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state’s legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville. He was wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day shirt with the saying on it.

READ MORE: Has Uber curbed drunk driving? New study suggests it hasn’t

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Drinking and Driving
Drunk Driving
drunk driving arrest
Drunk Lives Matter
Drunk Lives Matter arrest
drunk lives matter shirt
drunk lives matter t-shirt
man wearing drunk lives matter shirt
St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day drunk driving

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News