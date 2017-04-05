London Knights fans line-up for playoff tickets ahead of conference semi-finals

After another taste of victory, London Knights fans headed back to Budweiser Gardens to scoop up tickets for round two of the OHL playoffs.

The Knights advanced to the Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Erie Otters after eliminating the Windsor Spitfires 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Game 1 is in Erie on Thursday. Game 2 of the best-of-seven-series goes Friday in Erie.

Next week, London will host Game 3 on Tuesday and Game 4 on Thursday.

Dozens lined up outside the Armoury as ticket sales began around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ken Faircloth, a diehard fan for more than five decades, was one of the first in line.

The 75-year-old has never seen a better roster than the one who snatched Tuesday’s win.

“The London Knights typically don’t rebuild. We just plug in new pieces and away we go and that’s great credit to the Hunters,” Faircloth said. “I think it’s the best hockey there is as a spectator.”

According to Bill Mann, who’s been watching the alternating rosters for more than 40 years, the team needs a little more help this year.

“We’re not as strong as last year’s team. We haven’t got enough scoring,” Mann said. “If they play good defence [then] they got a chance.”

Andy Dunleavey rushed to the Armouries during his work break to grab seats for his wife and grandkids.

“I think it’s been a great series [with] lot’s of rivalry,” Dunleavey said. “This next series will be the same. The way the crowd gets so excited, you get wrapped up in the whole moment.”

Beyond the crowds, Shirley MacMillen’s heart stays with the players and the team she has watched for 50 years.

“We’ve watched them for so long that we like to follow the kids,” MacMillen said.

AM980’s pre-game show begins at 6:30 before puck drop at 7 p.m. on Thursday.