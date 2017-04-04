Features
April 4, 2017 7:00 pm
Updated: April 4, 2017 7:16 pm

School play connects Alberta teen to Vimy Ridge veteran great-grandfather

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: This Sunday marks 100 years since the Battle of Vimy Ridge. But is the next generation of Canadians connecting to the significant part of the country's past? One Alberta teen is connecting to the event on stage while dusting off an important chapter of his family's history. Laurel Gregory has the story.

A A

Alberta student Ethan Kidney heard stories about his great-grandfather growing up but didn’t fully understand the magnitude of his service as a soldier.

Over the school year, the 16-year-old has gained an appreciation for his great-grandfather Gordon Kidney’s sacrifice as he prepares to play Montreal soldier Jean-Paul in the play Vimy.

READ MORE: Gord Steinke shares family connection to the Battle of Vimy Ridge 

Story continues below

Ethan and classmates from St. Albert Catholic High School will perform the story of a field hospital in France to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle at Vimy Ridge this Sunday.

READ MORE: Dartmouth High students head to Europe for Vimy Ridge 100th anniversary

“All this family history I would know nothing about if I hadn’t been doing the show,” Ethan said.

St. Albert Catholic High School will perform Vimy at Edmonton’s Alberta Aviation Museum from April 9 to 12 at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 780-459-7781.

Watch below: Ethan Kidney describes what he’s learned about his own relative while reading, researching, and rehearsing for a school play based on the battle of Vimy Ridge.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Aviation Museum
Edmonton Family Matters
Ethan Kidney
Family Matters
Gordon Kidney
St. Albert Catholic High School
The Battle Of Vimy Ridge
Vimy Ridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News