School play connects Alberta teen to Vimy Ridge veteran great-grandfather

Alberta student Ethan Kidney heard stories about his great-grandfather growing up but didn’t fully understand the magnitude of his service as a soldier.

Over the school year, the 16-year-old has gained an appreciation for his great-grandfather Gordon Kidney’s sacrifice as he prepares to play Montreal soldier Jean-Paul in the play Vimy.

Ethan and classmates from St. Albert Catholic High School will perform the story of a field hospital in France to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle at Vimy Ridge this Sunday.

“All this family history I would know nothing about if I hadn’t been doing the show,” Ethan said.

St. Albert Catholic High School will perform Vimy at Edmonton’s Alberta Aviation Museum from April 9 to 12 at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 780-459-7781.

