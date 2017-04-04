Sister of Tina Fontaine found safe after disappearance
WINNIPEG – RCMP have located Sarah Fontaine.
On Sunday Oakbank RCMP reported the 16-year-old girl was missing.
On Tuesday afternoon the RCMP tweeted she was “located, safe and sound.”
Fontaine is the sister of Tina Fontaine, a Manitoba teen whose body was found wrapped in a bag in the Red River in 2014.
Her murdered galvanized the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women.
