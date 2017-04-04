Sister of Tina Fontaine found safe after disappearance

WINNIPEG – RCMP have located Sarah Fontaine.

Sarah Fontaine has been located, safe and sound. Thank you for your assistance. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 4, 2017

On Sunday Oakbank RCMP reported the 16-year-old girl was missing.

READ: Tina Fontaine’s sister is now missing: family

On Tuesday afternoon the RCMP tweeted she was “located, safe and sound.”

Fontaine is the sister of Tina Fontaine, a Manitoba teen whose body was found wrapped in a bag in the Red River in 2014.

Her murdered galvanized the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women.