Missing
April 4, 2017 1:19 pm

Sister of Tina Fontaine found safe after disappearance

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News
Sarah Fontaine, the sister of Tina Fontaine, has been found safe after she was reported missing Sunday.

Sarah Fontaine, the sister of Tina Fontaine, has been found safe after she was reported missing Sunday.

RCMP handout
A A

WINNIPEG – RCMP have located Sarah Fontaine.

On Sunday Oakbank RCMP reported the 16-year-old girl was missing.

READ: Tina Fontaine’s sister is now missing: family

On Tuesday afternoon the RCMP tweeted she was “located, safe and sound.”

Fontaine is the sister of Tina Fontaine, a Manitoba teen whose body was found wrapped in a bag in the Red River in 2014.

Her murdered galvanized the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Inquiry
Missing
Missing and murdered Indiginous
Murder
Tina Fontaine

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News