Christopher Garnier due in court for bail revocation hearing

A Nova Scotia man charged in the death of an off-duty police officer is due in court to face charges of breaching his release conditions.

Christopher Garnier appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on March 3rd for a hearing to decide whether his release should be revoked, but the case was adjourned until today.

Garnier was arrested in Cape Breton after Halifax police alleged they could not find him after numerous attempts to reach him at the two residences where he was allowed to live – one in Cape Breton, the other in the Halifax area.

His lawyer, Joel Pink, has said he plans to fight the charges.

Garnier, who remains in custody, was released on bail last December while awaiting trial in November on charges of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of Truro officer Catherine Campbell.

Her remains were found in September 2015 near a bridge in Halifax.