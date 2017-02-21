NS man charged with killing off-duty police officer re-arrested while on bail

Christopher Calvin Garnier, the man accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell, has been arrested and charged with breaching the conditions of his release.

Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Campbell’s death. Her remains were found under the overpass to the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax in September 2015.

He was released on bail in December 2016 after serving more than a year behind bars.

Halifax Regional Police say a patrol officer tried to do a compliance check on Garnier on Feb. 17 at 11 p.m. at an apartment in Bedford N.S, however numerous attempts to contact the 29-year-old went unanswered.

Police then asked Cape Breton Regional Police also do a compliance check on Garnier at a second residence he is allowed to be at in Millville, N.S. Those attempts also went unanswered.

The next day, police say they again went to the Bedford apartment to check on Garnier, but were once again unsuccessful.

He was arrested on Feb. 19 at the Millville residence and transported back to Halifax where he is now facing three counts of breaching a recognizance.

Garnier’s trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 20, 2017.