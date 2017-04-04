Nova Scotia RCMP win award for ‘Cop Light Bling’ video

Nova Scotia RCMP have won a social media award for their music video “Cop Light Bling,” a parody of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” video.

Police took home the ConnectedCOPS Award for Social Media Campaign Management at the Smile Conference in Long Beach, California on Monday.

WATCH: “Cop Light Bling” by the Nova Scotia RCMP.



The ConnectedCOPS award recognizes an agency that uses a social media campaign to address a significant problem or educational issue.

“Cop Light Bling” was released to try and educate the public about the “Move Over” law, which makes it an offence to drive faster than 60 kilometres an hour or the posted speed limit – whichever is the lesser of the two – when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with its lights flashing.

WATCH: First responders say Nova Scotia motorists are ignoring ‘move over’ law

The law also requires motorists to change to the lane farthest from the stopped emergency vehicle if that lane is free and it is safe to do so.

“Cop Light Bling” debuted last year and has more than 600,000 YouTube views.

