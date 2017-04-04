Do you know this guy? Toronto police release security images of suspected bank robber

Toronto police are looking for one suspect in connection with a series of bank robberies.

There were three bank robberies reported downtown during the month of February, in an area bounded by Yonge, Wellesley, Bay and College streets.

Police say in each case, a man walked in wearing a baseball cap with different sports logos each time. He would wait in line, then give the teller a note indicating he was armed with a handgun, and demand money

It’s believed the same man held up a bank in Hamilton at the end of January.

The suspect has been described as between the ages of 35-45, about six​ feet tall with a thin moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.