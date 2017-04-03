Melania Trump’s official White House portrait revealed

The White House unveiled Melania Trump’s official portrait as first lady today, although few details have been revealed thus far.

Official Portrait of First Lady pic.twitter.com/K1DUVE5kSI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2017

An official release states that the first lady was photographed in the White House, and one astute Twitter user was able to deduce that she is standing in the same spot where Nancy Reagan was for her portrait in 1982. However, details regarding the timing of the photograph as well as which designer dressed her have not been released.

Trump wears a black tuxedo blazer accessorized with a black sequined scarf and punctuated with a large emerald-cut solitaire diamond on one hand and a diamond eternity band on the other.

The release quotes the first lady as saying, “I am honoured to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years.”

Reaction to her portrait has been mixed on social media.

@FoxNews @FLOTUS Love it !! She is very beautiful woman — Cindy roberts (@lunchcindy) April 3, 2017

@FLOTUS You are a wonderful First Lady and your photo is beautiful…say Hi to Donald he is the greatest !!!!!!! — supertrubrit (@brneyegal) April 3, 2017

@KellyannePolls @FLOTUS @DailyCaller Waste of Money. She is a spoiled brat hiding 99% of the time in her N.Y. Tower wasting tax payers money. She doesn't act like a first lady! — Curtis (@Queerzimoto) April 3, 2017

@FLOTUS Spiderwebbed background, check, all black outfit, check, 20 carat ring, check – you're a supervillainess! — Amalgamated Bob (@AmalgamatedBob) April 3, 2017

@FLOTUS Time to move to the white house and stop spending more tax payer money protecting you and your son — Small fish big pond (@learnthisgame) April 3, 2017

On her White House website profile page, Trump has stated her dedication to “issues impacting women and children” and says she has focused her platform as first lady on cyberbullying.

Currently, Trump resides in New York with her son Barron, and plans to move to the White House at the end of his school year.