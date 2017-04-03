New York and other states accuse Trump of violating federal energy laws
A coalition of U.S. states and municipalities has begun legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration, accusing it of violating federal law by delaying energy efficiency standards for several consumer and commercial products.
The legal action was announced on Monday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
