Politics
April 3, 2017 11:37 am

New York and other states accuse Trump of violating federal energy laws

By Jonathan Stempel Reuters

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
A A

A coalition of U.S. states and municipalities has begun legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration, accusing it of violating federal law by delaying energy efficiency standards for several consumer and commercial products.

The legal action was announced on Monday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

WATCH: Roll back of environmental regulations allows EPA to lead ‘energy revolution’: Trump

 

© 2017 Thompson Reuters

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald trump energy
legal action against Trump
New York energy
new york energy lawsuit
President Trump energy law
Trump emergy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News