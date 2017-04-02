Protesters gather outside Bombardier HQ over CEO pay scandal

Unions representing workers at transportation giant Bombardier aren’t satisfied with the company’s attempts to address the flap over pay to its top executives.

A group of concerned citizens also rallied in front of Bombardier’s head office in Montreal Sunday afternoon to denounce the current state of affairs and express their anger over high executive salaries.

The Parti Québécois for its part announced Saturday that it intends to table a motion Tuesday urging the National Assembly to ask Bombardier executives to forgo their pay increases.

The company has been under fire since it became known last week that compensation to chairman Pierre Beaudoin and five senior executives soared to more than 32-million dollars last year, up from 21-million in 2015.

READ MORE: Bombardier facing union drive in Montreal

Beaudoin announced late Friday that he has asked the board to scale his pay back to 2015 levels.

The company also put out a statement defending its policies concerning how executives are paid.

READ MORE: Bombardier exec issues open letter defending pay structure after public uproar

But Renaud Gagne of Unifor says Beaudoin’s announcement doesn’t mean much because executive pay in 2015 was already too high.

David Chartrand of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says Beaudoin’s move is a step in the right direction, but notes the fat pay packages could be seen as

disrespectful to workers since Bombardier is eliminating over 14,000 jobs around the world by the end of next year.

WATCH BELOW: Bombardier bailout