Marijuana for Trauma wellness centre expands to Moncton

Marijuana For Trauma, the wellness centre dedicated to helping veterans and post-traumatic stress disorder sufferers receive treatment, has officially opened in Moncton.

The new centre, which began operating in late 2016, is the second of its kind in the province, complementing a location in Oromocto.

Specializing in providing wellness plans, rather than providing marijuana as dispensaries do, Marijuana For Trauma helps change the way PTSD sufferers are treated for their condition, the centre’s staff says.

“Patient support groups provide education, knowledge, daily coping strategies — programs that are aimed at ensuring the healthy state of body and mind, which is a more holistic, patient-centric approach,” explained Jean-Guy Bourguignon, Marijuana For Trauma’s national director of operations.

Bourguignon says hundreds are already experiencing relief through the centre’s wide range of programs. Expanding to other areas of the province, and across Canada, will ensure fewer veterans, first responders and other PTSD sufferers go untreated, he says.

“You have no idea how many people reach out to us,” Bourguignon said. “I get stopped at community centres [and] at arenas — when I go to my daughter’s games, people that know what I do ask me, ‘How can I get my wife on cannabinoid therapy? How can I get my husband off the pharmaceuticals?'”

“Medical marijuana is a relatively new treatment avenue,” said Dr. Francois Halle, the centre’s vice-president of clinical affairs. “It’s another tool in our toolbox.”

Halle indicates that the benefits of medical marijuana aren’t currently taught in medical school — something he thinks should change.

In the meantime, the centre has medical professionals on hand who can help clients understand how best to treat their symptoms with cannabis and various other treatment programs.

“We do offer not only the cannabinoid therapy, but also the support,” Halle explained. “We are going to offer physiotherapy, registered massage therapists… [and] various other things, including nutritionists.”