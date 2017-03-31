Long-running Kelowna event cancelled

It’s been running since 1983 but on Friday afternoon it was announced that the Kelowna Apple Triathlon will not take place this year.

A news release sent out by the Kelowna Apple Triathlon Society says the 2017 season will be taking a “sabbatical year” to fully support the International Triathlon Union Multisport World Championship Festival in Penticton which runs August 18 to 27 and would overlap with the Apple Triathlon.

M1 Sports Management Inc. has been hired to help plan the 2018 Kelowna Apple Triathlon. The organization has many years of experience hosting big sporting events including the Suburu Vancouver Triathlon.

“We will miss the Apple Triathlon in 2017, but we like the direction the organizers are taking to make this elite event even bigger and better for next season and for years to come,” Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said.

The next Kelowna Apple Triathlon will take place August 18-19, 2018. The triathlon includes a 1.5 km swim, a 40 km bike ride and a 10 km run.