RCMP declare death of beaten Red Deer man a homicide, ask witnesses to come forward

A man who was badly beaten earlier this week in Red Deer, Alta. has died, leading police to declare his death a homicide.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the deadly assault to come forward to assist in their investigation.

Red Deer RCMP were called to an apartment in the city just after 6 a.m. on March 29, for reports of a man in medical distress.

The 26-year-old suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Calgary, where he was put on life support. Police confirmed Friday that the man died from his injuries Thursday, after he was taken off life-support.

Following an autopsy, RCMP have determined the death to be a homicide. They said the man’s identity is not being released at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to call the Red Deer RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575, or contact Crime Stoppers.