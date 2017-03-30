Massive Atlanta fire collapses part of highway bridge along Interstate 85
Social media users sang the praises of Atlanta firefighters after they extinguished flames that were hot enough to collapse part of a bridge along Interstate 85.
Atlanta Fire Rescue notified the public about the fire with this Instagram video just before 7 p.m. ET.
The fire department later tweeted that the bridge had collapsed.
The fire was put out by about 8 p.m., Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted.
There were no reports of injuries to drivers or emergency personnel, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze, but Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said authorities were investigating the possibility that PVC piping had caught fire, NBC News reported.
The FBI said the fire was not a criminal act, but an accident, WSB-TV Atlanta reported.
Mayor Reed thanked firefighters for their work.
And so did many others.
Like the Atlanta Braves baseball team.
And Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley.
Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. expessed his hope that everyone would emerge safely.
