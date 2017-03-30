Massive Atlanta fire collapses part of highway bridge along Interstate 85

Social media users sang the praises of Atlanta firefighters after they extinguished flames that were hot enough to collapse part of a bridge along Interstate 85.

Atlanta Fire Rescue notified the public about the fire with this Instagram video just before 7 p.m. ET.

The fire department later tweeted that the bridge had collapsed.

*Emergency* Interstate 85 in Atlanta GA has just collapsed due to fire under bridge. All lanes blocked. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/5Pa5yJN9YI — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) March 30, 2017

The fire was put out by about 8 p.m., Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted.

UPDATE on bridge collapse on I-85: The fire has been extinguished. There is no confirmed loss of life at this time. (1/2) — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) March 31, 2017

There were no reports of injuries to drivers or emergency personnel, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze, but Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said authorities were investigating the possibility that PVC piping had caught fire, NBC News reported.

The FBI said the fire was not a criminal act, but an accident, WSB-TV Atlanta reported.

Mayor Reed thanked firefighters for their work.

Thank you @ATLFireRescue for all of your hard work as we get through this. — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) March 31, 2017

And so did many others.

Like the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

We are keeping everyone affected by the fire in our thoughts & are grateful to @ATLFireRescue & all first responders for all that they do. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 31, 2017

And Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley.

Praying for all those affected by the fire in Atlanta. So thankful for the brave men and women of @ATLFireRescue. #RealHeroes — Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) March 30, 2017

Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. expessed his hope that everyone would emerge safely.