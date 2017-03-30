World
March 30, 2017 9:33 pm
Updated: March 30, 2017 9:34 pm

Massive Atlanta fire collapses part of highway bridge along Interstate 85

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Social media users sang the praises of Atlanta firefighters after they extinguished a blaze that was strong enough to make part of a bridge collapse on Interstate 85 on Thursday.

Atlanta Fire Rescue notified the public about the fire with this Instagram video just before 7 p.m. ET.


Atlanta, GA – *Major Emergency* Heavy Fire showing under Interstate 85 in Buckhead. 2nd alarm requested. Atlanta Fire on scene. #chiefmiller

A post shared by AtlantaFireRescue (@atlantafirerescuedepartment) on

The fire department later tweeted that the bridge had collapsed.

The fire was put out by about 8 p.m., Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted.

There were no reports of injuries to drivers or emergency personnel, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze, but Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said authorities were investigating the possibility that PVC piping had caught fire, NBC News reported.

The FBI said the fire was not a criminal act, but an accident, WSB-TV Atlanta reported.

Mayor Reed thanked firefighters for their work.

And so did many others.

Like the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

And Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley.

Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. expessed his hope that everyone would emerge safely.

 

