5-year-old suspended for using stick as pretend gun during playground game

A five-year-old girl was handed a one-day suspension from her North Carolina school for pretending a stick was a gun during an imaginary game of Kings and Queens.

Caitlin Miller was playing the role of a guard in the playground game and used her prop to stop invaders.

According to ABC-affiliate WTVD, she came home with a letter from her assistant principal last Friday, informing her parents that she would be suspended for “turning a stick into a gun and threatening to shoot and kill other students.”

In Caitlin’s own words: “I was playing with my two friends, Chloe and Jaslin. Chloe was the queen and Jaslin was the princess, I was the guard. Jaslin was rude to me and she told the teacher on me.”

Caitlin’s mom, Brandy Miller, said that she understands the policy but believes officials took it too far.

“We know why it’s bad,” she said. “We watch the news, but then I have to tell my kid you’re not allowed to play like that in school because people do bad things to kids your age.”

“It was gut-wrenching for me. She’s innocent. She’s young. She should be five and have fun,” she said.

Speaking to Fox News, the mother explained that — coming from a military family — Caitlin understands gun safety and knows that a stick is not a real gun.

Hoke County Schools said that they stand by their decision.

“Hoke County Schools will not tolerate assaults, threats or harassment from any student. Any student engaging in such behaviour will be removed from the classroom or school environment for as long as is necessary to provide a safe and orderly environment for learning,” they told WTVD.

Miller said Caitlin has been alienated by her friends and would like an apology.

“I just want them to apologize to her and tell her that it’s OK – you can be five and have an imagination,” she said.