March 30, 2017 8:00 am
Updated: March 30, 2017 8:02 am

Four people injured in explosion at Rio Tinto facility in Quebec

By The Canadian Press

Four people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after an explosion at the Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium plant in Sorel-Tracy, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press
The extent of the injuries are not known, although they are not believed to be life-threatening.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion at about 4:30 a.m. ET at the metallurgical complex northeast of Montreal.

The facility was evacuated, but it was unclear whether all personnel were required to leave.

Rio Tinto is one of the world’s leading metals and mining firms with about 50,000 workers in some 35 countries.

