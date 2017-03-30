Saint-Laurent fire being treated as an arson attack
A fire in a commercial building in Saint-Laurent is being treated as an arson, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.
The fire took place at around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Marcel-Laurin Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street.
According to police, there were signs of a possible break in and accelerants were found at the scene.
The targeted business has been closed for approximately a month.
There are no suspects at the moment.
