Lethbridge Hurricanes lose heartbreaker in double OT, trail Rebels 2-1 in series

Wednesday night the Lethbridge Hurricanes lost a heartbreaking 4-3 double overtime decision to the Red Deer Rebels. The Hurricanes surrendered a two goal lead in the final four minutes, and gave up an Evan Polei double Overtime goal to seal it. They now trail their best of seven opening round playoff series two game to one.

“I thought it was a really good hockey game,” Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio said. “We got into a little bit of trouble late with penalites, which gave them life. They were able to find the bounces late.”

The Hurricanes scored once in each period, Tyler Wong in the first, Brennan Menell in the second, and Zac Zborosky in the third. Early in the final frame Zborosky took a Wong pass and roofed a wrister past Rebels goaltender Riley Lamb, to give the ‘Canes a 3-1 lead.

The Hurricanes dominated up until the midway point of the third period, when Red Deer started to take control. The Rebels went on two consecutive power plays in the closing minutes, and got to within a goal when Brandon Hagel tallied with three minutes to go. Once the Rebels smelt blood, they continued to attack. With less than thirty seconds remaining, Rebels forward Lane Zablocki whacked a loose puck past ‘Canes goalie Stuart Skinner to send it to overtime.

The two teams exchanged chances in OT, but nothing was settled. In the first minute of double overtime Polei danced around defenceman Igor Merezhko, and snapped a shot past Skinner to end it. The ‘Canes just couldn’t finish the job Wednesday night, but it wasn’t for lack of effort.

“In over time we got a lot of looks but just didn’t get the bounce,” Kisio said. “It was back and forth, unfortunately we ended up on the wrong side.”

Both teams’ goaltenders were tremendous in game three, allowing just seven goals between them on 101 shots. Eventually, the Rebels were able to break through, but Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio will not be discouraged by the defeat.

“I thought we played a great game,” Kisio said. “We played a real good hockey game. It’s a quick turnaround, so we’ll get regrouped and get back at it.”

Game four of the best of seven series is on Thursday at 7: 00 p.m. in Red Deer.