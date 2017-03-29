Edmonton police release surveillance video in unsolved year-old double-homicide

One year after the “bullet-riddled bodies” of a man and woman were found inside a west Edmonton home, police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the person(s) responsible for the crime.

On March 23, 2016, Irfan Ahmed Qureshi, 37, and Suzanne Marie Tran, 27, were found dead in the bedroom of a home near 49 Avenue and 213 Street. An autopsy confirmed they both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

More than a year later, police continue to look for the killer(s) and hope new surveillance video will lead to a break in the case.

“There are two families without loved ones that continue to live with this nightmare of not knowing who killed their son and daughter,” said homicide Det. Alan Elliott. “We’re hoping with the public’s assistance, someone out there will come forward and help investigators find some answers for these grieving families.”

Police said the video appears to show a suspect vehicle near the homicide scene.

In a media release from police Wednesday afternoon, Qureshi’s mother said she misses her son every day.

“It’s been one year and I will have no peace in my heart until justice is meted out,” Nazima Qureshi said.

“I look at his photo daily and talk to him. I finally dreamt of him a few weeks ago and he showed me his wounds – where he got shot. I just want justice for my son and Suzy (Irfan’s girlfriend). Suzy also has a daughter! We need justice.”

Qureshi had a lengthy criminal history dating back to the late 1990s when he was sentenced to four years for trafficking a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years for 16 weapons charges in connection to a March 2005 incident, but given credit for time served.

In 2012, Qureshi pleaded guilty to obstructing a peace officer and was given 60 days behind bars.

At the time of his death, a source told Global News Qureshi was on statutory release for several drug and weapons-related charges.

Tran’s criminal history dated back to 2008 when she was found guilty of possession for the purpose of trafficking. In 2015, she was given a conditional sentence for the same charge.

Qureshi and Tran were Edmonton’s seventh and eighth homicide victims of 2016.

Police ask anyone with information on the double-homicide to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.