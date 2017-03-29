Parts of Maritimes to see milder weather, but snow still possible: meteorologist

Milder weather is on its way to parts of the Maritimes, but a meteorologist warns that winter may not be loosening its grip on the region quite yet.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud said a low pressure system will continue pumping cold air over Nova Scotia before it pulls away late Friday.

Robichaud said the sun will then start to heat temperatures up to normal or near-normal levels for a few days – around 6 C in the Halifax area.

“Once we get rid of this system we’re dealing with now, that will allow the temperature to rise,” said Robichaud of the system, which has brought a mixed bag of messy weather to the region this week.

But Robichaud warns that Maritimers may not want to put away their shovels just yet.

He said there is another low pressure system expected to approach south of Nova Scotia on Sunday, and although the storm is not expected to impact the Maritimes, its track is indicative of a winter weather pattern.

He said that means there is a possibility of more snowy weather in April.

“The pattern is still not looking like a clear-cut spring pattern just yet,” said Robichaud. “So it’s totally on the table that we might get another snow storm.”

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, signs of spring were scarce as parts of Newfoundland braced for heavy snowfall.

The national weather forecaster said up to 20 centimetres of snow was expected over most parts of the island by Thursday evening.