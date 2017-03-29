Weather
March 29, 2017 5:54 am
Updated: March 29, 2017 5:57 am

Freezing rain, snowfall warnings prompt school closures for 2nd straight day in Nova Scotia

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Environment Canada issue freezing rain and snowfall warnings for parts of Nova Scotia on March 29th, 2017

Environtment Canada
More snow and freezing rain are hitting parts of Nova Scotia on Wednesday as a low pressure system moves across the region.

The blast of wintry weather is the second spring storm in the last two days. It has also prompted many schools in Nova Scotia to close or end early for a second day in a row.

Closed:

Annapolis Valley Regional School Board schools

South Shore Regional School Board schools

Tri-County Regional School Board schools

CSAP schools (Halifax, Greeenwood, Rive-Sud, Clare and Argyle regions)

Early Dismissal:

Strait Regional School Board schools (dismissing at noon)

Chignecto Central Regional School Board schools (Pictou and Colchester county & Municipality of Hants East will dismiss two hours early)

Meanwhile schools within the Halifax Regional School Board remain open today.

Weather warnings

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne County, Queens County, Lunenburg County and Halifax.

It’s expected the freezing rain will then change to snow Wednesday morning before tapering off to flurries on Wednesday afternoon.

In Cape Breton, there is a snowfall warning in place for Richmond County, Sydney and Victoria County. The region could see 15-20 cm of snow.

