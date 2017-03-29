Dancing man clinging to side of moving truck wanted by California police

California Highway Police are on the hunt for a man who pulled off a dangerous stunt on a busy Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend.

Jennifer Driscoll-Frerichs was driving with her husband on a crowded freeway east of L.A. when they noticed a man climb out the passenger window of a black truck in front of them.

Driscoll-Frerichs pulled out her phone and recorded the daredevil dancing on the running boards of the vehicle.

“I honestly thought, how dumb can you be,” she told KNBC. “In this day and age, if you see someone doing something stupid, you pull out your phone and you record it.”

Driscoll-Frerichs uploaded the video to social media where it got the attention of local authorities.

Police say if caught, the man could face at least two citations for not wearing a seat belt and not being properly seated in a moving vehicle.