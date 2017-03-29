Vaudreuil students that ‘ran’ to Nashville raise $1,000 for Montreal Children’s Hospital

Students at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of the island of Montreal, have raised more than $1,000 for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The class recently completed a run to Nashville in their school yard – about 1,722 km – to “see” Montreal Canadiens star defenceman P.K. Subban.

The class decided to hold a charitable hot dog lunch in early March to raise money for the hospital.

They ended up selling $1,020 worth of hot dogs and were granted a special surprise by the school’s principal – going on a field trip to deliver the cheque.

/2 Today, inspired by @PKSubban1, they're making a donation of more than $1,000 to the Montreal Children's Hospital. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 29, 2017

Marie-Anne Portelance, the teacher behind the idea of running to Nashville as a way for her students to stay fit, told Global News the class was excited during the entire trip.

For some, it was their first ride on an AMT commuter train.

After the class presented the cheque, the students were given a tour of the hospital and then took the Metro to downtown Montreal to visit the Bell Centre.

“They were very excited at the surprise,” Portelance said.

The class’ next goal is to run the 1,200 kilometers to Toronto to see Olympic gold medal swimmer Penny Oleksiak.