Quebec budget 2017: Nurse’s union wants money for care, not doctor salaries

The Quebec government’s latest budget outlines plans to increase spending in the health sector by just over four per cent, but one federation is calling it an “illusion.”

The Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) insists the new cash is not enough to offset Liberal cuts in previous budgets — saying the government has budgeted six per cent for doctor salaries, but if they start negotiating for a higher raise, it will eat into the money allotted for care.

The province’s health professionals, which include nurses but not doctors, say they are forced to work overtime and the budget isn’t doing enough to assure a high quality of patient care.

The opposition Parti Québécois (PQ) argues money spent in medical compensation per capita is higher in Quebec than the rest of Canada.

“Four per cent is just to cover the growing normal costs, there’s no new services at four per cent,”said PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée.

“But even this promise is incumbent on the decision of the doctors not to get [a] 12 per cent [raise] this year.”

Quebec’s health minister argued that data is incomplete because the highest paid doctors were excluded from the comparative study.

“If we pay everybody less, there will be more money for care, there’s no doubt about that. So, are we to say we have to reduce wage increases in this province?” asked Health Minister Gaétan Barrette.

“It’s one thing to stigmatize a group; what’s important to us is to enter into a negotiation where everything is on the table with doctors.”

Lisée is calling for a freeze on doctor salaries, while Barrette insists they must be treated fairly.