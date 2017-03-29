1 in 8 Calgary homes exceed Health Canada’s acceptable radon level: study

A new study suggests homes in Calgary and throughout southern Alberta may have dangerously high levels of radon gas.

Radon gas is a colourless, odourless radioactive gas that has been linked to lung cancer.

The study, published by the University of Calgary, tested radon levels in more than 2,300 Calgary and area homes; condominiums, duplexes, townhouses and single-family dwellings were tested for 90 days.

Researchers found no neighbourhood was free from the dangerous gas.

In Calgary, one in eight homes exceeded Health Canada’s acceptable radon levels.

The U of C said remediation was recommended for homes where radon levels were high. Once the remediation was complete, the homes were tested a second time and in all cases, researchers said gas levels returned to a non-hazardous level.

The U of C said the study was one of the largest Canadian municipal studies to date.