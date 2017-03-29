Health
1 in 8 Calgary homes exceed Health Canada’s acceptable radon level: study

Radon gas is a colourless, odourless radioactive gas that has been linked to lung cancer.

A new study suggests homes in Calgary and throughout southern Alberta may have dangerously high levels of radon gas.

The study, published by the University of Calgary, tested radon levels in more than 2,300 Calgary and area homes; condominiums, duplexes, townhouses and single-family dwellings were tested for 90 days.

Researchers found no neighbourhood was free from the dangerous gas.

In Calgary, one in eight homes exceeded Health Canada’s acceptable radon levels.

The U of C said remediation was recommended for homes where radon levels were high. Once the remediation was complete, the homes were tested a second time and in all cases, researchers said gas levels returned to a non-hazardous level.

The U of C said the study was one of the largest Canadian municipal studies to date.

