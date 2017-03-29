As Brexit nears, U.K. ponders fast-tracking Commonwealth visas

British Prime Minister Theresa May formally kicked off the two-year Brexit process today. But as the United Kingdom readies to shut the door on the European Union, some are pushing for London to roll out the welcome mat for Canadians, Australians and other citizens from Commonwealth nations.

The 52 Commonwealth countries are “a ready-made, English language trading network for Britain,” 45 Conservative British MPs noted in a Feb. 11 open letter to U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

And if post-Brexit Britain is truly open for business not just with the EU but with the whole world, as May pledged, it should fast-track visas for tourist and business travellers for “Commonwealth allies,” the MPs wrote.

Others from PM May’s Conservative camp have called for lifting quotas on visas for skilled workers to attract “the best Commonwealth talent.”

Shorter lineups for Canadians at the U.K. border?

Tory MPs in the U.K. may be eager to rekindle “the old British connection” to the Commonwealth, but there aren’t many signs of a special relationship between Britain and Canada at the moment when it comes to crossing the border, said Peter Rekai, a Toronto-based immigration lawyer.

Although Canadian tourists can travel to the U.K. without a visa, their treatment isn’t any different from that reserved to visitors from any other visa-free country.

And when landing in the U.K., Canadians, Australians, Indians and other Commonwealth citizens are currently lumped in with anyone else who doesn’t hold an EU passport.

“While EU citizens are collecting their luggage or exchanging greetings with loved ones, our Commonwealth friends wait tirelessly in the ‘all other passports’ queue,” noted the open letter to British Home Secretary Rudd.

In addition to faster processing of tourist and business visas, the British MPs proposed creating dedicated Commonwealth border gate lanes.

The U.K. could make it easier for Canadians to get work permits, even without a new trade deal

Britain likely won’t have the authority to negotiate its own trade deals until it has completely severed ties with the EU. So if the British government were to seek a new visa agreement with Canada as part of a trade treaty, Canadians would be unlikely to see any concrete benefits for years, said Rekai.

The process of exiting the EU alone will last at least two years, and trade negotiations often stretch over several years.

However, Rekai noted, the U.K. could loosen some of its work-permit rules for Canadians without opening trade negotiations.

Britain will soon cease to be part of the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is expected to include some added flexibility in terms of work visas for Canadians in the EU and EU citizens in Canada, said Rekai.

Missing out on CETA perks could be an incentive for London to seek out a separate mobility arrangement with Canada, he added.

Any concessions, however, would have to be reciprocal, which raises the question of whether Canada is ready to give preferential treatment to Britons, added Rekai.

Still, relaxed visa requirements would likely be an important boon for Canadian professionals competing for white-collar jobs in London.

Right now, “Europeans can walk into each other’s countries and get a job,” said Rekai. “If a Canadian walks into a job [in the U.K.] the employer has to go through a process.”